Posted: Jan 20, 2018 11:49 AMUpdated: Jan 20, 2018 11:49 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

You are invited to an advanced screening of the new show, Mosaid Oklahoma next month at The Constantine Theater in Pawhuska.

Mosaic Oklahoma is an ongoing series produced by the OETA Foundation which delves into the communities, people and landmarks that epitomize Oklahoma culture. The pilot episode travels to Pawhuska to explore the history and heritage of the Osage Nation, the revitalization of downtown Pawhuska and the impact of “The Pioneer Woman. Interviews include Osage Chief Geoffrey Standing Bear, Osage elder Edward Red Eagle, the Tallgrass Prairie’s Harvey Payne and “The Pioneer Woman” Ree Drummond.

The OETA Foundation has partnered with the Pawhuska Chamber of Commerce for an advanced screening on Tuesday evening, February 20th at 5:45 at The Constantine Theater.

Tickets for the screening event are free. Reserve your ticket through the Pawhuska Chamber of Commerce by calling (918) 287-1208. The event will include a meet and greet before the screening and a Q&A with the filmmakers afterward.

­Mosaic Oklahoma will premiere on OETA in March during Festival, the station’s annual pledge drive.