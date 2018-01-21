Posted: Jan 21, 2018 4:43 PMUpdated: Jan 21, 2018 4:44 PM

Charlie Taraboletti

A man was trying to park his vehicle and ended up driving into a neighbor's apartment injuring a woman.

According to Bartlesville Police Department Captain Jay Hastings, police, fire, and ambulance personnel were called to the Madison Village Village Apartments at about 3:15 Sunday afternoon. They found that an elderly man who lives there was parking when the vehicle accelerated rapidly and ran into the neighbor's apartment.

Two women were inside the apartment and one was struck by the vehicle and injured. The injured woman was pinned by the vehicle and she had to be extricated by the Fire Department. She was transported to Jane Phillips Medical Center. She was later transported by helicopter to a Tulsa hospital. No other injuries were reported. Two women were inside the apartment and one was struck by the vehicle and injured. The injured woman was pinned by the vehicle and she had to be extricated by the Fire Department. She was transported to Jane Phillips Medical Center. She was later transported by helicopter to a Tulsa hospital. No other injuries were reported.

The accident remains under investigation.