Posted: Jan 22, 2018 10:35 AMUpdated: Jan 22, 2018 10:53 AM

Max Gross

The Nowata County Commissioners met briefly for a regularly scheduled meeting.

The Commissioners covered just three agenda items in the meeting. The first item was the letting of a bid for polypropylene pipe for county projects.

The second item was the appointment of commissioners Doug Sonenberg and Curtis Barnes as requisitioning and receiving officers for all county accounts. Former chairman Bud Frost previous held that title.

Dillon and Caleb Perkins were also both appointed as sheriff’s deputies to serve as jailers.

Police Chief Mike McElhaney informed the board that the county dispatch deal is moving along and could be finalized within the week.

Cari Freeman of the election board wanted to inform voters that precinct 302-1033 has been moved to the rural water district No. 2 building which is two miles north on U.S. 169.

The Commissioners will meet again next Monday for a regularly scheduled meeting.