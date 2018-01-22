Posted: Jan 22, 2018 10:38 AMUpdated: Jan 22, 2018 10:38 AM

Ben Nicholas

The Washington County Board of Commissioners met on Monday morning for their weekly meeting where they discussed the ACCO Driver Simulator with Washington County Emergency Management Director, Kary Cox.

Cox worked with the commissioners to set a attentive schedule for when county employees will train on the simulator coming in February. The commissioners then approved a contract addendum that will save them money on an elevator contract.

During the Commissioners' Report, all three commissioners several meeting they would be attending. All other items were approved, and all receipts were received.

The Commissioners noticed that Washington County offices would be closing on Friday from 10-to-1 for a funeral at 11.