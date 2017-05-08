Posted: Jan 22, 2018 11:37 AMUpdated: Jan 22, 2018 11:42 AM

Bill Lynch

Barbara Albritton from INCOG provided a presentation to conclude an INCOG grant project for RWD #20 Monday morning at the Meeting of the Osage County Board of County Commissioners.

The meeting opened with the presentation and a public hearing during which Albritton discussed the $350,000 RWD #20 project, $320,000 was designated for the actually building and repair of the treatment facility, whereas $30,000 was reserved for administrative costs. The Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality or DEQ required that specific functions of the treatment facility be implemented such as a new micro-filtration system. However, due to the cost, the engineers for the RWD #20 were able to negotiate to perform necessary repairs to meet the DEQ's modified requirements. Repairs included a new chemical processor and implementation of the districts slow sand filtration system. The commissioners approved the finalized project report and discussed future projects.

Lastly, during Citizens Input, Donna Robbins from the OSU Extension Office announced and introduced several new personnel and educators. Branden Handke will serve as a new Ag Educator, Cyndi Raspberry will serve as a new Nutrition Educator, and Randi Raspberry will serve as an new Assistant for the office. The next meeting of the Osage County Board of County Commissioners will be held next Monday at 10am at the Osage County Courthouse in Pawhuska.