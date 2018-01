Posted: Jan 22, 2018 1:46 PMUpdated: Jan 22, 2018 1:46 PM

Ben Nicholas

The offices of the Washington County and Nowata County District Courts will be closed from 10:00 to 1:00 p.m. on Friday.

Bertha Rogers, former court clerk for Judge Curtis DeLapp, died on Friday. The offices will be closed to allow people to attend the funeral.