Posted: Jan 22, 2018 3:12 PMUpdated: Jan 22, 2018 4:16 PM

Max Gross

A metal baseball bat and a pair brass knuckles were used in a domestic incident that landed a Broken Arrow man behind bars. Jeremiah Aguilar stood before a judge at the Washington County Courthouse on Monday facing felony charges of assault with a deadly weapon and forced entry into a residence.

According to an affidavit, Aguilar’s estranged wife was staying at a local hotel with her boyfriend and their children when Aguilar began banging on the hotel room door just before 5 a.m. Aguilar entered the room with a key he had gotten at the front desk of the hotel.

Aguilar was holding a metal baseball bat and had brass knuckles in his hand. He was met by the boyfriend at the door. Aguilar was seen punching the man with the brass knuckles. The responding officer observed the man with swelling and bruising on his right eye.

Aguilar then swung the bat at the man three times and allegedly made contact twice hitting the man in the back and left arm.

A juvenile child was also present in the room during the attack. Aguilar fled the scene in a red Chevy pickup.

His next court is set for February 16. His bond was set at $5,000 with a condition of no contact with the victim’s in this case.