Posted: Jan 23, 2018 10:10 AMUpdated: Jan 23, 2018 10:10 AM

Ben Nicholas

The HVAC blower in Rach Heights Elementary School overheated on Monday evening.

According to Principal Chanda Meyers, there was quite a bit of smoke, but no fire. Police and Fire were called to the school to investigate, but the building was deemed safe.

All classes continued on Tuesday as normally scheduled.

We appreciate our own Amity Hollenbaugh for the information and photograph.