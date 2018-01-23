Posted: Jan 23, 2018 11:26 AMUpdated: Jan 23, 2018 12:49 PM

Charlie Taraboletti

Rumors that Siemens may leave Bartlesville have been circulating for some time. There now is some validity to what people are saying.

According to the a Siemens employee's family member who asked not to be publicly identified, employees are being told they should expect a move to Houston within 18 months. We have confirmation through non-Siemens sources and we expect corporate officials to comment soon.

Siemens has approximately 135 employees in Bartlesville.