Siemens Relocation Rumors Appear Valid
Rumors that Siemens may leave Bartlesville have been circulating for some time. There now is some validity to what people are saying.
According to the a Siemens employee's family member who asked not to be publicly identified, employees are being told they should expect a move to Houston within 18 months. We have confirmation through non-Siemens sources and we expect corporate officials to comment soon.
Siemens has approximately 135 employees in Bartlesville.
