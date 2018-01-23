Posted: Jan 23, 2018 12:49 PMUpdated: Jan 23, 2018 12:49 PM

Charlie Taraboletti

Many local jobs at Bartlesville's Siemens operation will leave Bartlesville for Houston by the fall of 2019.

According to Director of Communications for Siemens, Robert Bartels, nearly ninety percent of customers served by the Bartlesville facility are located on the gulf coast.

Bartlesville's Siemens produces gas chromatographs -- a highly-specialized analytical instrument to measure chemical composition directly in petroleum and chemical manufacturing processes.

In order to bring operations closer to its customers and remain competitive, Siemens has chosen to transfer its Bartlesville plant operations to an existing facility in Houston.

The transition is expected to be complete by fall 2019.

Bartels says about 100 existing positions are expected to transfer to Houston and Siemens employees will be given an opportunity to apply for these openings or within other Siemens businesses.

In addition, a small number of positions will move to a satellite office in Bartlesville and it is anticipated that 36 positions overall will be eliminated as a result of the transition.

The Bartlesville facility has been part of Siemens since the company acquired Applied Automation in 1999.