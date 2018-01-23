Posted: Jan 23, 2018 3:56 PMUpdated: Jan 23, 2018 3:56 PM

Ben Nicholas

A pair of grass fires burned today as Oklahoma’s weather puts the state in a fire danger.

Washington County Emergency Management Director, Kary Cox, says that the first fire was East of Dewey on Durham, and no sooner when they finished with that fire they were called out to another one.

Both those fires are well under control. With the dry and windy weather, officials ask that you refrain from outdoor activities with potential to spark fires. The National Weather Service says there is an extreme wildfire risk through Monday.