Posted: Jan 23, 2018 5:42 PMUpdated: Jan 23, 2018 5:43 PM

Charlie Taraboletti

The Bartlesville Regional United Way celebrated the conclusion of its 2017 fund drive Tuesday.

Campaign Chair Bob Heinrich announced that the 2017 "United We Rock" Campaign raised $2,229,759, reaching 93% of the goal. That is the fourth-highest amount raised in the united way's 78-year history.

Bartlesville Regional United Way President and Cheif Executive Officer Lisa Cary said Bartlesville is a generous community, and even during this time of transition, they still showed their support.

The United Way Golf Scramble continued to be a success, raising more than $470 thousand dollars. ConocoPhillips and Phillips 66 host the tournament. The event brings in vendors from all across the country.

James and Miriam Mulva also gave the campaign a boost through continuing their generous giving, and the retiree community in Bartlesville continued to play a large part in the campaign.