Posted: Jan 23, 2018 5:42 PMUpdated: Jan 23, 2018 5:43 PM
United Way Celebrates 2017 Fund Drive
The Bartlesville Regional United Way celebrated the conclusion of its 2017 fund drive Tuesday.
Campaign Chair Bob Heinrich announced that the 2017 "United We Rock" Campaign raised $2,229,759, reaching 93% of the goal. That is the fourth-highest amount raised in the united way's 78-year history.
Bartlesville Regional United Way President and Cheif Executive Officer Lisa Cary said Bartlesville is a generous community, and even during this time of transition, they still showed their support.
The United Way Golf Scramble continued to be a success, raising more than $470 thousand dollars. ConocoPhillips and Phillips 66 host the tournament. The event brings in vendors from all across the country.
James and Miriam Mulva also gave the campaign a boost through continuing their generous giving, and the retiree community in Bartlesville continued to play a large part in the campaign.
