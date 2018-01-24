Posted: Jan 24, 2018 8:09 AMUpdated: Jan 24, 2018 8:09 AM

Bill Lynch

More than 50 people started their Wednesday Morning bundled up and ready for the long haul as they prepare to camp at the new Chick-Fil-A location in Bartlesville. Store owner Chase Allcott said that they were excited for their First 100 but still had room at 6am.

The First 100 will be fed during their 24 hour adventure, however they will be sleeping in the parking lot this evening. We asked why some of the First 100 would hang out at a Chick-Fil-A for 24 hours to win 52 free sandwiches.

And some stand out from others, like Seth who is making Bartlesville his 14th - First 100 Chick-Fil-A.

The Bartlesville Chick-Fil-A will officially open at 6am tomorrow morning.