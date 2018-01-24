Posted: Jan 24, 2018 2:31 PMUpdated: Jan 24, 2018 3:55 PM

Ben Nicholas

A house fire burned this morning in Bartlesville.

The Bartlesville Fire Department was called out to a fire at 1400 Maple where they found the house engulfed in flames. Bartlesville Fire Chief Bill Hollander says that thankfully, the house was vacant and was not connected to any utilities.



Hollander says that it is a very dry time, and to be careful with what you do so as to not spark fires.



We will have more information as it becomes available.