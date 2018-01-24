Posted: Jan 24, 2018 2:41 PMUpdated: Jan 24, 2018 2:43 PM

Ben Nicholas

A Bartlesville man and woman are in the Washington County Correctional Facility. John Beaver IV and April Dawn Toney were taken in on Tuesday.

According to an affidavit, Beaver was caught traveling in a car with Toney who had a protective order against him. In court on Wednesday, Beaver stated that she was supposed to drop the order.

Toney was also taken in at the same time for a warrant for unauthorized use of a credit card charging more than $8,000 dollars. Toney told officers that she meant to get the protective order removed. Her bond was originally set at $10,000 but was later reduced to $5,000. Toney's next court date is set for February 2.

Beavers has his bond set at $1,000 and will be back in court tomorrow afternoon at 1:15.