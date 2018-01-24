Posted: Jan 24, 2018 3:39 PMUpdated: Jan 24, 2018 3:39 PM

Ben Nicholas

The Pawhuska Public Schools have received a generous donation from the Osage County Predator Hunters. These funds have been requested to designate towards paying off delinquent student lunch accounts at Pawhuska Public Schools.

Pawhuska Public Schools spoke members of the Osage County Predator Hunters, who wanted to recognize and thank all hunters, sponsors and everyone that donated their time in helping organize their event and make it possible to provide this donation.

The Pawhuska Public Schools says it would like to recognize and sincerely thank Osage County Predator Hunters for their donation. Each year the district is left with a balance of unpaid meal accounts. This donation will make a large impact in lowering the amount the district absorbs as well as supporting families who may have difficulty paying meal balances.