Posted: Jan 25, 2018 12:08 PMUpdated: Jan 25, 2018 12:08 PM

Ben Nicholas

The investigation continues in Bartlesville regarding several house fires.

Bartlesville Fire Chief Bill Hollander says that arson is now being suspected as the cause of several fires all within the same few blocks of Bartlesville. Hollander says that around 15 structure fires have burned since July, but the fires all share some common factors.

The fires have all occurred in the same block radius, around the Jane Phillips Editions, in the morning hours.