Posted: Jan 25, 2018 12:08 PMUpdated: Jan 25, 2018 12:08 PM
New Suspicions In Fire Investigation
Ben Nicholas
The investigation continues in Bartlesville regarding several house fires.
Bartlesville Fire Chief Bill Hollander says that arson is now being suspected as the cause of several fires all within the same few blocks of Bartlesville. Hollander says that around 15 structure fires have burned since July, but the fires all share some common factors.
The structures have not had any utilities connected to them, like electric or gas, giving them no obvious ignition sources. The houses have also been vacant. Hollander asks for help from residents of the area to call 9-1-1 if they notice something that doesn't seem right.
The fires have all occurred in the same block radius, around the Jane Phillips Editions, in the morning hours.
