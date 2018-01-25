Posted: Jan 25, 2018 1:09 PMUpdated: Jan 25, 2018 1:09 PM

Charlie Taraboletti

Oklahoma Lieutenant Governor Todd Lamb focued on reforming the legislative process, developing the state budget, and education-related issues Thursday during a noon-hour chamber forum.

Lamb says the legislature should have finalized numbers from the equalization board when the session begins. He proposed that the legislature hear only policy bills for the first month.

Lamb says sales tax exemtions rob the state of dollars that could be used to fund schools and pay teachers.

Lamb also suggested changing elections so that the governor and lieutenant governor run as a ticket rather than individually.