Charlie Taraboletti

If you smelled the odor of smoke at about 2 Thursday afternoon, you were right. According to Washington County Emergency Management Washington County was the only county in the area that didn't have at least one fire burning.

Osage County firefighters were battling a grass fire in the area that was believed to have been intentionally set. There were other fires in the other adjacent counties.

Fire officials throughout the area continue to ask you to remember that vegetation is dry and fire danger will remain higher than normal well into next week.