Posted: Jan 25, 2018 3:34 PMUpdated: Jan 25, 2018 4:55 PM

Ben Nicholas

Pawhuska Nursing Home LLC has informed its 20 residents that it is closing. The facility opened in 1956 and, with more than 30 employees, is one of Pawhuska’s larger employers.

Like most of Oklahoma’s nursing homes, which rely heavily on Medicaid funding, the Pawhuska facility has been hit hard by budget cuts. Since 2010, Oklahoma nursing homes have lost more than $93 million in state and federal appropriations, leaving many of them on the brink of closure.

Pawhuska Nursing Home Owner Justin McGrew said that he and his staff are working with residents to find them alternative accommodations. However, any relocation plan is a major disruption in both their lives and the lives of their families.

The closure is also a loss to the local economy and a major blow to the facility’s employees.

The Oklahoma Association of Health Care Providers, which represents the state’s skilled nursing facilities, estimates that roughly one-third of the state’s nursing homes are at risk of closure. They say that the majority of residents have been relocated at this time to about 6 other facilities in the region, with two residents remaining to relocate.