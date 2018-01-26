Posted: Jan 25, 2018 3:45 PMUpdated: Jan 25, 2018 3:45 PM

Ben Nicholas

Local state legislators will field questions on public education from a panel of journalists in a forum set for Friday.

Sponsored by Public Education Advocates for Kids, the program is scheduled from 7-to-8:30 at the Tri Country Tech event center, 6101 SE Nowata Rd.

Sen. Julie Daniels, Rep. Travis Dunlap and Rep. Earl Sears, will answer questions from news media representatives.. The panel of journalists will consist of Emory Bryan of Channel 6 in Tulsa, Charlie Taraboletti of Bartlesville Radio and Nathan Thompson of the Bartlesville Examiner-Enterprise.

Questions are expected to revolve around how the legislators plan to approach teacher raises and other public education issues in the upcoming state legislative session.

The public also may submit questions for the legislators, which will be conveyed by members of the news media panel. Questions can be sent to the PEAK Facebook page or sent to the PEAK email address, publiceducationadvocateskids@gmail.com.

Emory Bryan

Bryan has been reporter for News On 6 since 1994. Prior to that, he worked for the Oklahoma Educational Television in Tulsa and Georgia Public Television in Atlanta. He began his news career covering the school board for his hometown radio station and worked on the newspaper staff in college before making the switch to television.

Bryan’s wife, Melissa, was recently named teacher of the year for Edison Middle School in Tulsa. They have four daughters attending school in Tulsa.

Charlie Taraboletti

Taraboletti is operations manager, news director and chief engineer for the four stations of Bartlesville Radio. A broadcast professional with more than 25 years on the air, Taraboletti is host of the popular Community Connection program aired each morning on KWON.

He is also active in community theater as well as Washington County Crime Stoppers. He and his wife, Ronda, have one son.

Nathan Thompson

Thompson is an award-winning journalist for the Bartlesville Examiner-Enterprise, Bartlesville Magazine and Pawhuska Journal-Capital. He primarily covers city, county and state government for the newspapers and is a writer for Bartlesville Magazine. Previously, Thompson covered education, business and state political news for the E-E.

He is a native of Bartlesville, where he graduated high school before attending the University of Oklahoma in Norman, majoring in journalism and meteorology.