Posted: Jan 25, 2018 3:53 PMUpdated: Jan 25, 2018 3:53 PM

Ben Nicholas

Washington County Jr. Livestock is a Nonprofit Organization in Dewey, and each year at the fairgrounds in Dewey they hold the annual WCJLS-Chili Supper and Auction Fundraiser.

This year it is on Saturday starting at 6. The fundraiser supports the youth that participate in the WCJLS. Local Agriculture students and FFA members in Washington County work hard at taking care of the livestock for this show, starting in August of the previous year. They start with learning what is the best pig, steer, goat or sheep to buy for the show, what feed to use, how to prepare and weigh their livestock for the show, as there are strict requirements, to learning market prices, and getting their livestock show ready by show time.

Auction items range from items made by the Agriculture students and FFA members or by local companies donations. Everyone is invited, and you can buy your tickets at the door for $5. All proceeds go back to the exhibitors for prizes and add-ons at the premium sale in March 2018.