Posted: Jan 25, 2018 4:21 PMUpdated: Jan 25, 2018 4:59 PM

Max Gross

An alleged kidnapping left one man badly beaten and another man without part of his toe. Kenneth Foreman appeared at the Washington County Courthouse on Thursday facing multiple charges including aggravated assault and battery, assault with a deadly weapon and kidnapping for an incident that occurred earlier this week.

According to an affidavit, Foreman and Jeremy Dempster had kidnapped three individuals, two males and one female. One of the men and the woman were taken out of a truck after Foreman fired shots at them with a handgun. The man was then hit in the shins with a baseball bat and handcuffed.

The two where then thrown into the back of a trailer and driven to Tulsa. The man alleges he was drugged by Foreman who stuck a needle in the back of his neck. The two where then returned to a Bartlesville apartment where they were joined with the second male who had been kidnapped.

The second man was beaten the butt end of a knife and a wooden mace after being questioned by Foreman and Dempster about a stolen gun.

Foreman and Dempster then set third man with his leg over a bathtub and cut off his toe with pruning shears. An officer noticed bruising under the man’s eye and that part of his right pinky toe was missing.

The three victims escaped from the apartment after the female had drugged Foreman with Clozapine.

Foreman later admitted to Bartlesville Police investigators that he beat up the two men. However, he denied any instances of kidnapping or cutting off the man’s toe.

A wooden mace with ‘FOREMAN’ printed on it was recovered in the apartment. Also, blood stains were observed by the bathtub.

Foreman will have his bond set during Friday’s arraignments.