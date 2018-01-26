Posted: Jan 26, 2018 9:29 AMUpdated: Jan 26, 2018 9:29 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

Osage County Sheriff Eddie Virden says two people who led law enforcement officers on a more than 30-mile pursuit Thursday night may have stolen a truck from the Tallgrass Prairie Preserve Friday morning and a search is under way.

The News on 6 is reporting that Ranch hands at the Tall Grass Prairie saw two people standing near Prairie headquarters’ gift shop before 9 Friday morning. They say the two ran and jumped in a pickup truck and sped off before they could stop them.

Sheriff Virden confirms there was a gun in the stolen pickup truck and he believes it’s the same two people involved in the Thursday night pursuit.

Deputies say this all started Thursday night when Hominy police tried to stop a car for a traffic violation. Deputies say the car initially stopped, but then the driver took off, leading to a pursuit.

Deputies say the driver ended up ditching the car in a pasture on the Tallgrass Prairie Preserve. The sheriff says the driver and a passenger ran off. Deputies, police and a K9 officer chased the two people on foot, but they got away.

Sheriff Virden says they believe they know who the driver is and says he has a felony warrant out for his arrest.

Virden isn’t releasing any names at this time.