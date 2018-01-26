Posted: Jan 26, 2018 3:31 PMUpdated: Jan 26, 2018 3:46 PM

Max Gross

A man trespassing at a local salon earlier this week found himself behind bars. Mervin Grayson stood before a judge at the Washington County Courthouse on Thursday facing charges of trespassing, public intoxication, assault and battery on a police officer and resisting arrest.

According to an affidavit, Grayson refused to leave the property of a salon after business hours and the owner called the police. Upon arrival, the officer observed the store owner inside the business holding a baseball bat with Grayson on the other side of the glass.

Grayson had been warned about trespassing on this property before. The officer notice a strong odor of intoxicants coming from Grayson. He said he was just trying to get some hair product.

The officer told Grayson that he would be arrested if he came back to the property. This upset Grayson who got in the officer’s face and shoved him. Grayson was then placed in a headlock as the officer tried to get him in handcuffs. Grayson continued to resist until a second officer used a taser to bring him down.

Grayson is due back in court on February 16. His bond was set at $20,000 with a condition of no contact with the salon or any of its employees.