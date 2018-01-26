Posted: Jan 26, 2018 3:44 PMUpdated: Jan 26, 2018 3:46 PM

Max Gross

A domestic dispute quickly turned physical and led to the arrest of a Bartlesville man. Steven Johnson appeared at Thursday’s arraignments at the Washington County Courthouse facing charges of domestic abuse and child abuse.

According to an affidavit, Johnson and his wife were asleep and awoke to their son trying to fix his basketball hoop. Johnson became upset at his son for using his tools and became verbally abusive. His wife told him to calm down and stop talking that way to the child.

The couple exchanged words and it quickly became physical. Johnson grabbed her from behind in a choke hold and pinned her down against the couch. She claimed her whole face hurt due to the strength of the choke hold.

The couple’s daughter began yelling at Johnson to stop and he then put her in a choke hold for a brief time. The daughter then found a cell phone and called the police.

Judge Curtis Delapp immediately granted an emergency temporary restraining order.

Johnson will appear in court next February 16. His bond was set at $15,000 with a condition of no contact with any of the victims in the case.