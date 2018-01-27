Posted: Jan 27, 2018 5:45 AMUpdated: Jan 27, 2018 5:45 AM

Bill Lynch

The time is nearing for those who wish to submit absentee ballots in the upcoming Pawhuska election for two seats on the City Council and one seat on the Pawhuska Board of Education. Mayor Mark Buchanan has filed for reelection in Ward 3. Buchanan will be running against John Moreland and Chris Brown. Incumbent Travis Finely for Ward 4 did not file for reelection, instead voters will have a choice between James Malone, John Brazee, and Kyle Yount.

In the Pawhuska School Board race Office 3 is up for election and voters will have the choice of electing Newton Cass, Danny Ferguson, Jennifer Gray, Scott Laird, and Patrick Luey.

Absentee Ballots may be requested through the Election Board Office and must be submitted and received by the Election Board no later than 5pm on Wednesday, February 7, 2018. Absentee voters may apply in person at the County Election Board office or may send their applications by mail, fax, or e-mail. An online version of the form may be filled out and submitted electronically at www.elections.ok.gov.

All voters will have the opportunity to vote on Tuesday February 13, 2018.