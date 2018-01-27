Posted: Jan 27, 2018 6:51 AMUpdated: Jan 27, 2018 6:51 AM

Bill Lynch

Pawhuska Nursing Home LLC is closing it's doors after nearly 62 years of operation. The nursing home informed its 20 residents and more than 30 employees of the closing earlier this week.

Pawhuska Nursing Homes Owner Justin McGrew stated in a press release that “Like most of Oklahoma’s nursing homes, which rely heavily on Medicaid funding, the Pawhuska facility has been hit hard by budget cuts. Since 2010, Oklahoma nursing homes have lost over $93 million in state and federal appropriations, leaving many of them on the brink of insolvency and closure.”

The Oklahoma Association of Health Care Providers, which represents the state’s skilled nursing facilities, estimates that roughly one-third of the state’s nursing homes are at risk of closure.

McGrew stated that he and the staff are working with residents to find them alternative accommodations. The closing will also cause a major loss to the Pawhuska economy as it is one of the larger employers.



Oklahoma Association of Health Care Providers CEO Nico Gomez said “Our current level of funding is one of the lowest in the nation, If we want to provide for our seniors and allow them to live in dignity and comfort, the current budget situation is unsustainable. We have got to get these facilities more resources or we will see more closures and more displacement of vulnerable and frail Oklahomans. I hope our lawmakers are paying attention and discussing solutions. Our senior citizens need to know that help is on the way.”