Posted: Jan 29, 2018 3:17 AMUpdated: Jan 29, 2018 3:17 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

A Hominy woman is in the hospital as a result of a Sunday morning accident 6 miles south of Hominy. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reports 29 year-old Hope Waller was northbound on County Road 5455, known as Boston Pool Road. She was traveling too fast for the roadway and ther truck began to fishtail.

The truck went off the road on the right and hit a mailbox and continued on into a ditch to hit a tree. Mercy ambulance took Waller to Cleveland Hospital and then on to St. Francis Hospital in Tulsa where she was admitted in stable conditoin with head and internal injuries.

The report indicates DUI was the cause of the accident. A passenger in the truck, 27 year-old Sean Quimby of Hominy was not injured.