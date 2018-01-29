Posted: Jan 29, 2018 10:56 AMUpdated: Jan 29, 2018 10:56 AM

The Washington County Board of Commissioners met on Monday morning where they approved several forms and agreements to continue work in both District 1 and District 3.

During the Commissioners' Report, Commissioner Mitch Antle explained that he would be traveling to meet with legislators to offer himself as a resource in the upcoming, and continuing, session.

Commissioner Mike Dunlap says that the training vehicles will be in town next week for Washington County employees to train on. All other items in the meeting were approved, and all receipts were received. The Washington County Board of Commissioners meet each Monday morning at 9:30 in the Commissioners' Meeting Room.