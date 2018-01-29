Posted: Jan 29, 2018 11:29 AMUpdated: Jan 29, 2018 11:29 AM

Max Gross

The Nowata County Commissioners heard a presentation about a class action lawsuit regarding the opioid crisis at a regularly scheduled meeting on Monday morning.

Brad Barron, a Nowata County attorney, spoke about this nationwide issue that has had an effect on the county and surrounding area as well. Barron talks about the scope of the problem.

The lawsuit would be against the manufacturers and distributors of the prescription drugs. The goal of the suit would be to bring back money to directly address this problem in Nowata County. The commissioners entertained the idea but did not take any action.

The commissioners accepted a resolution for a turnover audit after the sheriff leaves office effective January 31.

An executive session was called to interview candidates to fill the opening. An announcement is expected regarding the sheriff by the next scheduled meeting of the county commissioners on February 5.