Posted: Jan 29, 2018 12:28 PMUpdated: Jan 29, 2018 12:28 PM

Ben Nicholas

The two people who led law enforcement officers on a more than 30-mile pursuit Thursday night have been arrested. Charles Ratliff and Ivy Harless stole a truck from the Tallgrass Prairie Preserve Friday morning.

The News on 6 reported that Ranch hands at the Tall Grass Prairie saw the two standing near Prairie headquarters’ gift shop Friday morning. They say the two ran and jumped in a pickup truck and sped off before they could stop them.

Osage County Sheriff Eddie Virden confirms there was a gun in the stolen pickup truck, and deputies say this all started Thursday night when Hominy police tried to stop a car for a traffic violation. Deputies say the car initially stopped, but the two took off, leading to a pursuit.

Deputies say the Ratliff and Harless ended up ditching the car in a pasture on the Tallgrass Prairie Preserve. Deputies, police and a K9 officer chased the two people on foot, but they got away.

An arrest report shows Ratliff and Harless were caught Sunday night trying to steal from a Walmart.