Posted: Jan 29, 2018 3:45 PMUpdated: Jan 29, 2018 3:45 PM

Max Gross

Bartlesville Radio has acquired the police body cam footage from a police involved shooting that occurred on January 17.

The shooting happened after a forced entry of a residence on the 1600 block of Southwest Maple Avenue. The Bartlesville Police Department was executing a search warrant for Michael Livingston.

Livingston’s mother, Geraldine Townsend, was shot by police officers after firing at two shots at officers with a pellet gun. Townsend later died after being taken to the Jane Phillips Medical Center.

WARNING: THIS VIDEO CONTAINS EXPLICIT CONTENT