Posted: Jan 29, 2018 4:28 PMUpdated: Jan 29, 2018 4:28 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville man trying pay with a bogus checks found himself behind bars for an incident that occurred late last week. James Wohlford appeared in front of a judge at the Washington County Courthouse facing a slew of charges including forgery of checks, identity theft and possession of stolen property among other charges.

According to an affidavit, an officer was called to a local bank branch about a man trying to pass bogus checks. The officer called Wohlford out of his vehicle and asked for his identification and he couldn’t provide any.

The officer brought Wohlford to rear of his patrol car and asked if he was the only one involved. Wohlford stated, ‘I deal drugs and do drugs’. He then refuted taking part in any transaction having to do with bogus checks.

The bogus checks totaled $1700. The vehicle Wohlford was in was searched and drug paraphernalia and a stolen driver’s license was recovered.

Wohlford will have his bond set at Tuesday’s arraignments.