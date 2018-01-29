Posted: Jan 29, 2018 10:14 PMUpdated: Jan 29, 2018 10:14 PM

Ben Nicholas

Another store in Bartlesville,and specifically the Washington Park Mall, is slated to close its doors.

JCPenny will close, making this the third anchor store, of three, to close in the mall. Sears closed earlier, but Dunham Sports is sticking with its "Spring of 2018" open time, and Dillard's is still open.

An employee confirmed to one of our reporters this evening that the store would be closing, and there would be a sale, but the employee could not immediately confirm dates on neither the closing nor the sale.

Although not closing in January, JCPenny also marks the third closing announcement with The GAP and Buckle both closing earlier in the year. GNC also moved their location to the Silver Lake Village Shopping Center in January. Earlier in the month we spoke with Rouse Properties who claimed that they did not have any intention to sell the mall. According to a California based realtor, the mall was on the market during the summer but was taken off of active listing in the winter.