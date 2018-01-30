Posted: Jan 30, 2018 8:46 AMUpdated: Jan 30, 2018 8:46 AM

Bill Lynch

This week Macy Strom President of the Osage County Free Fair Board provided exciting and hopeful plans to the Osage County Commissioners. Strom highlighted that she and the board has aspirations to make the Free Fair something that Osage County can once again be proud of and will draw far more participation. Strom also stated that the Fair Board is still in need of two board members one from District #2 and one from District #3.

Strom said that one thing that has to change is the way that contestants are awarded prize money after winning an event. During the previous Free Fair she had been informed that it took up to four months and at time even longer for participants to receive prize money from the County, which as she stated is a long time to wait for a seven dollar check.

She also announced exciting news for their kids day. During the previous couple years kids day was on Friday which dramatically limited the number of participants due to many schools operating under a four day school week. This year however, the fair will hold its kids day on Thursday to hopefully bring in more participation from area schools. Kids day frequently show cases fun events such as bounce castles, magicians and musicians, and fun interactive exhibits.

Dates for the fair this year have not been announced however, with the change of kids day to Thursday the fair will run Wednesday through Saturday.