Posted: Jan 30, 2018 10:43 AMUpdated: Jan 30, 2018 10:43 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

Bartlesville's Frank Phillips Home is now in the hands of the Frank Phillips Foundation which owns Woolaroc. The transfer was accomplished Tuesday morning at 10:30.

Bob Blackburn of the Oklahoma Historical Society and Foundation CEO, Bob Fraser signed the documents of transfer. Foundation Chairman, Bob Kane says the acquisition is simply a big instance of serendipity that made everything work.

Blackburn is in his 27th year with the historical society. He says after 9 years of state budget problems, the state, the city of Bartlesville, or the foundation could have carved out their niche and the deal would have fallen apart. Instead, he says everybody did it the right way.

Fraser is excited about adding the second Frank Phillips property to his line-up. He says he wants to add more events to what goes on at the home.

The historical society announced last year that it could no longer manage the home and according to the deed, it was to be turned over the city to be used as a park or green space. The city and the Frank Phillips Foundation worked with the Phillips family to keep the home as a tourism destination.