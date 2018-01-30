Posted: Jan 30, 2018 1:31 PMUpdated: Jan 30, 2018 1:31 PM

Rumors are flying in Bartlesville that the city is out of Tamiflu, the antiviral medicine for treatment of flu in people 2 weeks of age and older and for prevention of flu in people 1 year of age and older.

According to a pharmacist at Boulevard Discount Pharmacy, some strengths are on back-order, but other strengths are in. The pharmacist says that it depends on what kind you are looking for, but he was able to call the Walmart Pharmacy on Monday evening to fill a prescription for the strength that he didn't have.

With the flu running rampant this season, and the mutation of this year's strain, some are worried about finding treatment for the virus. For now, one solution still remains in Bartlesville, while supplies last.