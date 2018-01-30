Posted: Jan 30, 2018 3:28 PMUpdated: Jan 30, 2018 3:28 PM

Ben Nicholas

A Bartlesville High School senior has earned another honor in his musical career.

Markus Klawun participated in the All OMEA All State Orchestra at the Oklahoma State Music Educators Association Conference, completing his third year sitting in the first violin section of the top student orchestra in the state of Oklahoma.

Acceptance into the orchestra is by audition against approximately 150 other violinists in the state. Markus is following in the honored tradition of the previous twenty-five BHS orchestra students who were also third year All State players and concertmaster. Markus is currently the concertmaster of the BHS Symphonic Orchestra, the top audition performing group of the three Bartlesville High School orchestras.

Markus began playing violin in Bartlesville Public School orchestras in the sixth grade under the direction of Greg Carr at Madison Middle School and Rhonda Carr at Bartlesville High School. He receives private instruction from David Kazmierzak, concertmaster of the Bartlesville Symphony Orchestra. Markus has participated in four All District Orchestras and earned superior ratings in OSSAA District and State Solo and Ensemble Contests throughout his high school career. Markus is also a member of the BHS Cross Country and Swim Teams.

In March, Markus will perform as the guest soloist with the Bartlesville Symphony Orchestra Concert as the Myrna Hershberger Young Artist Award Scholarship recipient. He will receive a scholarship at the concert after he performs the Mendelssohn Violin Concerto.