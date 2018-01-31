Posted: Jan 31, 2018 1:02 PMUpdated: Jan 31, 2018 1:04 PM

Ben Nicholas

A local boy was struck by a car last night in town.

According to Police Captain Jay Hastings, the boy darted out into the street around Adams Boulevard and Choctaw Avenue. The car was traveling west and struck the child causing injuries to him.

The driver was not injured and was not issued a citation for hitting the boy as she was not at fault, however, she was arrested for not having a driver's license.

The boy was transported to Jane Phillips and was admitted. Hastings says that they don't know the extent of the injuries, but that it appeared he was in stable conditions. We will have more information if it becomes available.