Posted: Jan 31, 2018 1:35 PMUpdated: Jan 31, 2018 1:39 PM

Ben Nicholas

Oklahoma Wesleyan University is hosting an open casing call in February for a student short film.

Assistant Professor of Communication Arts, Evan Hewitt, says that they will be telling a modern rendition of the Biblical Good Samaritan Story.

Casting will take place on February 10 at the Tulsa campus, and February 17 in Bartlesville from 11-to-6 both days. The shooting will take place between March 5-16, but Hewitt says the time required for shooting will depend on your role.

You can check out the casting roles and dates on our website at bartlesvilleradio.com. We have the casting notice.