Posted: Jan 31, 2018 3:48 PMUpdated: Jan 31, 2018 3:48 PM

Ben Nicholas

Participation in the preparation of a grant application for Pathfinder Parkway have improved the City's chances for receiving the funding.

The City of Bartlesville is seeking grant funding for $132,700 to leverage existing local funding for improvements to Pathfinder Parkway, specifically, for construction of a new connection of the trail south of Eastland Shopping Center.

The application for funding from the 2018 Recreational Trails Program, which is administered by the Oklahoma Tourism and Recreation Department, was submitted on Monday. The submission followed a public meeting, held earlier this month, and the acceptance of letters from citizens expressing support for the project.

Nancy Warring, Grants Administrator, says around 40 letters were received in support of the project, and nine people attended the public meeting at City Hall.

The Recreational Trails Program is a state-administered, federal aid program managed through the Oklahoma Tourism and Recreation Department and the Federal Highway Administration. The Recreational Trails Program is for funds to be used on recreational trails and trail-related projects.