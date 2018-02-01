Posted: Feb 01, 2018 2:45 PMUpdated: Feb 01, 2018 3:13 PM

Max Gross

A second suspect in a gruesome alleged kidnapping was arraigned on Thursday. Jeremy Dempster appeared with council in front of a judge at the Washington County Courthouse.

Dempster is facing multiple felony charges including kidnapping, maiming and assault with a dangerous weapon. The co-defendant in this case, Kenneth Foreman, was arraigned on similar charges on January 25.

According to an affidavit, the two men allegedly kidnapped a male and a female after Dempster fired shots at their vehicle. The male and female were both assaulted in the process. The male claims he was drugged with a needle in the back of his neck.

The pair was taken back to an apartment complex in Bartlesville where they were joined with another kidnapped male. The third male was assaulted by Foreman and then woke up with his foot hanging over a bathtub in the apartment.

The man lost consciousness and woke with part of his right pinky toe missing. Foreman had cut off the toe with pruning shears with Dempster cheering him on.

The police contacted Foreman by phone and he cooperated with investigators. Foreman admitted to beating up two of the victims but denied any instance of kidnapping or cutting off the toe.

Foreman claims that Dempster ordered the beating of the two male suspects over stolen firearms.

Dempster will appear in court next on Feb 16. His bond was set at $150,000, which is twice as high as his co-defendant.