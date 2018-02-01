Posted: Feb 01, 2018 3:11 PMUpdated: Feb 01, 2018 3:12 PM

Max Gross

A domestic incident that became heated resulted in a Bartlesville man making severe threats and getting arrested. Maurice Mattic stood before a judge at the Washington County Courthouse on Thursday facing a misdemeanor count of threats to kill for an incident that occurred late Wednesday night.

According to an affidavit, Mattic became upset after his girlfriend threatened to kick him and his son out of their house. An officer arrived on the scene and found Mattic in an erratic state and tried to calm him down.

Mattic then stated his intent to kill his girlfriend when she got off work that night. The officer went to write a civil report and overheard Mattic on the phone with his mother.

He was overheard yelling in to the phone, ‘I’m gonna just go in and start shooting! I’m not even going to ask questions’. At this time the officer placed him under arrest.

Mattic pled guilty to the misdemeanor count. His next court date is set for February 12.