Posted: Feb 02, 2018 3:05 PMUpdated: Feb 02, 2018 3:07 PM

Ben Nicholas

A Bartlesville man involved in a local shooting will not have his bond reduced.

Michael Livingston appeared in Washington County Court Friday morning where his request was deferred to Judge Curtis DeLapp who originally set the bond.

Reportedly, attorneys wanted the bond reduced for treatment, but prosecutors say that Livingston is a danger to the public. However, Livingston will be allowed to attend his mothers funeral on Saturday with accompaniment by the Sheriff's Office.

Some family members and NAACP representatives were scheduled to hold a news conference on Friday afternoon, but that meeting has been moved to Tuesday at 1:30.