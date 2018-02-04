Posted: Feb 04, 2018 4:12 PMUpdated: Feb 04, 2018 4:12 PM

Starting next month, the Bartlesville Examiner-Enterprise will publish its paper five days a week -- that's instead of the current six days a week.

Examiner-Enterprise Publisher, Matt Tranquil made the announcement in his Sunday editorial -- titled "EE making some changes".

Tranquil says the rising cost of newsprint from Canada is forcing the local publication and newspapers across the country to examine the cost of doing business.

The editorial refers to the closing of a Tennessee mill which produced newsprint as part of the problem. The U.S. only produces 25 percent of the available newsprint.

The Examiner-Enterprise will drop its Monday edition starting on March 5th. Newspapers make their money by selling advertising. Tranquil doesn't expect the change to affect his advertisers

Tranquil expects the change to strengthen his newspaper's content for the remaining days the E-E goes to print.

Will Monday's paper be the only one to go? Tranquil is hopeful when he says yes.

The retail price of the Examiner-Enterprise will not change.

