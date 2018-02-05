Posted: Feb 05, 2018 9:31 AMUpdated: Feb 05, 2018 2:52 PM

Charlie Taraboletti

Some Bartlesville Chic-fil-a customers were apparently asked to leave the store just before 9 o'clock Monday morning. Bartlesville Police Department Public Information Officer, Captain Jay Hastings says the incident was prompted when a carbon monoxide detector activated.

Hastings did not elaborate on when or how the conditions that caused the alarm to sound were cleared.