Ben Nicholas

The Washington County Board of Commissioners met on Monday morning at 9, as it is the first of the month meeting.

The Commissioners approved several forms for roadwork and declared several items as surplus before moving to the Commissioners' Report. During which, Commissioner Mike Dunlap explained that he is attending SIG/SIF meetings with the County Commissioner Association, and issues and concerns have been raised regarding money and Sheriff Departments.



Dunlap says that the issues aren't in Washington County, but he brought it up because he sits on the board.

Commissioners Dunlap and Mitch Antle then noted that partial reimbursements for Safe Rooms were coming in.

All other items in the meeting were approved, all receipts were received. The Washington County Board of Commissioners will meet again next Monday at 9:30 in the Commissioners' Meeting Room.