Posted: Feb 05, 2018 1:10 PMUpdated: Feb 05, 2018 7:31 PM

Ben Nicholas

A two week investigation by Ramona Police Officers led to an arrest of one man in Ramona and three arrests in Osage County.

Ramona Police requested for assistance from the Bartlesville Police Department's SWAT team to serve a search warrant at a house on 6th street Friday night.

With cooperation from Osage County Sheriffs Office, OHP, and Washington County Sheriffs Office, one man was taken into custody and charged with Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance with Intent to Distribute. He was booked into the Washington County Detention Center.