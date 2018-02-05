News


Trevor Dorsey Joins the Bartlesville City Council

Charlie Taraboletti
Trevor Dorsey is the newest member of the Bartlesville City Council.  Vice-Mayor John Kane made the nomination.
 
Dorsey will fill the ward five seat on the council left vacant when Dr. Callahan resigned the seat because he had accepted a job with an out-of-state firm.  Retired District Judge Jan Dreilling was also nominated for the post.   

