City of Bartlesville
Posted: Feb 05, 2018 7:29 PMUpdated: Feb 05, 2018 7:31 PM
Trevor Dorsey Joins the Bartlesville City Council
Charlie Taraboletti
Trevor Dorsey is the newest member of the Bartlesville City Council. Vice-Mayor John Kane made the nomination.
Dorsey will fill the ward five seat on the council left vacant when Dr. Callahan resigned the seat because he had accepted a job with an out-of-state firm. Retired District Judge Jan Dreilling was also nominated for the post.
